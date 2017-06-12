AUGUSTA — Attorney General Janet Mills on Monday called the Trump administration’s review of the Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument “fundamentally flawed” and vowed to “challenge any unlawful executive branch action” regarding the monument’s designation.

Mills made her comments on the same day Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke recommended scaling back the controversial Bears Ears National Monument in Utah and two days before Zinke visits Maine to tour Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument as part of his agency’s review. The Democratic attorney general’s statements supporting the 87,500-acre monument also puts her squarely at odds with Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who successfully lobbied the Trump administration to review the designation.

“We are prepared to challenge any unlawful executive branch action that purports to abolish or reduce the Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument,” Mills wrote in comments submitted to the Department of the Interior as part of its review of the Katahdin-area monument. “DOI should instead terminate its review of Katahdin Woods & Waters and reaffirm the agency’s commitment to making the monument work well for all people, particularly the residents of the Katahdin region who are now counting on it for their economic future.”

This story will be updated.

