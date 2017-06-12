MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

Summer supper featuring turkey pie, mashed potato, vegetable, roll, drink and dessert, 5 p.m., Fairview Grange 342, 826 Village Road, Smithfield. $8

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

Mama Mia’s Pasta & Pizza Dinner menu includes meat, veggie and clam sauces on pasta, with pizza, salad, Italian bread, pies and beverages, 5 to 7 p.m. at York County Shelter Programs’ Dining Commons, Shaker Hill Road, Alfred. $10, $5 ages 3 to 11, free to younger children. 324-8811.

SATURDAY

Public baked bean supper, hot dogs, salads, rolls, brown bread, and pies, 4:30 to 6 p.m. East Baldwin Church Parish Hall, 17 School St., East Baldwin. $8, $3.50 children.

Homemade baked bean supper with casseroles, hot dogs and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sts. Matthew and Barnabas Church, 20 Union St., Hallowell. $6, $4 for children younger than 12, $20 for families. 623-3041.

Baked bean supper with hot dogs, casseroles, cole slaw, salads, rolls and homemade pies. 4:30 p.m., Manchester Grange No. 172, Route 202, Manchester. $8, $4 children 10 and younger. 623-3436

Public supper, 4:30 p.m. Vassalboro United Methodist Church, 614 Main St., Vassalboro.

Bean supper with two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. 5 p.m. North Congregational Church of Groveville, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. $8. 929-5600

Baked beans and casserole supper, 5:30 p.m., Smithfield Baptist Church, 25 Lakeview Drive, Smithfield. $6, $3 for children.

Line dance and potluck supper, 6 p.m. South Parish Congregational Church, 9 Church St., Augusta. $5. 582-4407. Sponsored by Silver Fox Country Dancers.

SUNDAY

Public breakfast buffet featuring eggs to order, bacon, sausage, pancakes, French toast, home fries, juice, biscuits, gravy, muffins, coffee, tea and more. 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 807 Middle St. Bath. $7, $3 for children under 12. 443-6015.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.