ALTOONA, Pa. — The Portland Sea Dogs began their nine-game trip with a 6-0 loss Tuesday night to the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

J.T. Brubaker scattered three singles and struck out 10 in seven innings for the Curve (34-28), who ended the Sea Dogs’ four-game winning streak.

Jerrick Suiter broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single to score Jordan Luplow in the bottom of the fifth.

The Curve added a run in the sixth on Edwin Espinal’s single.

Altoona pulled away with four runs in the eight inning, highlighted by a solo homer by Espinal and a two-run single by Luplow.

Travis Lakins lost for the Sea Dogs, allowing two runs in six innings, striking out two and walking one.

Portland was blanked for the seventh time this season.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.