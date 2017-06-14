Maine game wardens are searching for three missing boaters whose vessel capsized Tuesday afternoon on Square Lake in Aroostook County.

Four people were in a boat when it flipped in windy conditions, game wardens said.

The four occupants clung to the craft until dark. Only one was wearing a life jacket and made it to shore alive, according to a statement from the Maine Warden Service.

The other three are missing and presumed to be in the water.

Warden service divers are searching the lake and an airplane is surveying the water from overhead.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.