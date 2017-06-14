My staff and I are safe. We are extending all of our thoughts & prayers to everyone involved in this morning’s attack

Maine congressman Bruce Poliquin said Wednesday morning that he and his staff were safe after a gunman opened fire on a baseball practice at a park in Alexandria involving Republican members of Congress.

“My staff and I are safe,” Poliquin tweeted at 8:22 a.m.

Bruce Poliquin

Neither Poliquin, R-2nd District, nor any of his staff were at the practice this morning, according to the congressman’s press secretary, Brendan Conley.

Poliquin also posted an extended statement on his congressional Facebook page, saying that he and his staff were in Washington and safe.

“We are all extending our thoughts and prayers to everyone involved in this attack this morning, especially the brave Capitol Police officers on scene, Congressional aides, and my colleagues and my good friends Congressman Steve Scalise and Congressman Roger Williams,” Poliquin said in the post.

The shooting reportedly resulted in injuries to several people, including at least one lawmaker, Steve Scalise, the majority whip, who was reportedly in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital. One person was reportedly in custody in connection with the shooting.

The rest of Maine’s congressional delegation also released statements following the shooting.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, tweeted that she was “thinking of our colleagues & staff involved in Alexandria baseball shooting. We are grateful to Capitol police for their service to us all.”

U.S. Sen. Angus King, independent of Maine, tweeted that he was “praying for my colleagues, Capitol Police, staff and all those at the Congressional baseball practice this morning.”

“Every day we see the skill and professionalism of the Capitol Police,” U.S. Susan Collins, R-Maine, tweeted. “Today, we were reminded of their incredible courage.”

This story will be updated.

