A 15-year-old Skowhegan boy has been charged in connection with four car fires that were set early Monday morning in Skowhegan, according to a news release from Maine State Police.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, along with the Skowhegan Police Department, arrested the boy on charges of arson and burglary at his home Tuesday afternoon, the release said. Authorities did not release the boy’s name.

Four vehicles in the Family Circle housing complex on West Front Street were set on fire around 4 a.m. Monday, according to the release. Two of the vehicles were destroyed and the others were badly damaged.

Investigators determined the fires were set by lighting combustible materials inside the vehicles. While searching the boy’s home, authorities allegedly found a set of keys to one of the vehicles under his pillow.

The boy was taken to the Mountain View Youth Development Center in Charleston. He is expected to appear in court in Skowhegan later today.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.