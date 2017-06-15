A motorcyclist who collided with a sport utility vehicle in Topsham was in critical condition Wednesday night at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with severe head injuries.

Topsham police Sgt. Mark Gilliam said the 62-year-old man is from Durham but his name will not be released until his relatives have been notified. The man was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

The driver of the SUV, a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was identified as Charles Mountainland, 51, of Topsham. Gilliam said the SUV hit the motorcycle after it turned onto Route 196 from River Road around 7 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.