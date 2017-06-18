AKRON, Ohio — Francisco Mejia hit a pinch-hit RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Akron RubberDucks completed a three-game sweep against the Portland Sea Dogs with a 3-2 win in an Eastern League game Sunday at Canal Park.

Dorssys Paulino walked with one out in the ninth inning. Portland reliever Luis Ysla struck out Connor Marabell for the second out before Mejia’s double drove in the winning run. Mejia is now 11 for 18 against Portland (29-35) this season.

Portland took the lead in the first inning when Nick Longhi hit a two-run homer with two outs.

Akron (33-31) got an unearned run in the bottom of the first, then tied it in the sixth inning on a home run by Yu Chang.

Robbie Aviles earned the win for Akron, pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Starter Matt Esparza pitched six innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five and walking one.

Travis Lakins allowed one unearned on one hit in 4 2/3 innings for Portland. He struck out four and walked four. Bobby Poyner pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four and walking none.

Portland continues its road trip with a three-game series against the Erie SeaWolves, starting Monday.

