Sen. Angus King said Sunday the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the November elections, including whether there was any collusion or coordination with the Trump campaign, has months to go.

Speaking to Chuck Todd, host of the NBC news show “Meet the Press,” King said there are thousands of pages of documents waiting to be reviewed and the investigation could continue through the end of the year.

“We are 20 percent into it, just to throw a number at it,” said King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.

King’s appearance followed a week of developments in the investigations by the Senate Intelligence Committee and special counsel Robert Mueller into possible cooperation between the Trump campaign and Russia. On Wednesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions went before the intelligence committee and refused to answer senators’ questions on his conversations with Trump about the firing of FBI Director James Comey. During the week, Trump repeatedly called the investigation the biggest political witch hunt in history on Twitter.

King’s appearance came after that of Jay Sekulow, a member of President Trump’s legal team, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who is also a member of the intelligence committee.

Under questioning by Todd, Sekulow repeatedly denied that the president is under investigation for obstruction of justice, despite tweets by Trump last week indicating that the president understood he was under investigation.

Rubio also lent support to the president, describing him as “pretty fired up about this.” Rubio said Trump feels he did nothing wrong and wants investigators to say that publicly. Rubio said that the investigations by the Senate Intelligence Committee and Mueller into the campaign will be good for the president and good for the country.

King agreed with Todd that Sessions’ testimony last week that he had never been briefed on Russia’s interference was astounding.

The attorney general did not recuse himself until March, and had months as a member of the campaign and transition team and then as attorney general to look into the evidence, said King.

“I can’t imagine coming into office with this fact and not digging into it,” King said.

King called the Russian interference one of the most serious attacks on the United States in recent years.

“The president doesn’t seem very interested either. Comey had nine interactions with the president. In none of those did Trump ask, ‘What can we do about it?'” said King.

King said he thinks Trump does not believe there was Russian interference. He said he wishes the president would sit down with intelligence officials, get the facts and stop denying it.

“I think he thinks it undermines his election. But the Russians are not going away,” said King.

King said he is especially concerned about Russian interference into state elections last year.

“The Russians were trying to screw around with our elections and also state elections, which I find really scary,” he said.

