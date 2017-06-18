Three people were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following an accident involving two personal watercraft on Little Sebago Lake.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m., according to a dispatcher for the Windham police and fire departments.

Two personal watercraft were involved, one with a single rider and the other with two riders. Personal watercraft is the generic term for vehicles made by Jet Ski and other manufacturers.

All three victims were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of their injuries.

The identities and conditions of the three victims were not known as of Sunday night. Maine wardens are investigating the cause of the accident.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.