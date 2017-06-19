WELLS

Volunteer honored for her work with kindergarteners

The Wells-Ogunquit Community School District recently named Julie Habas as its Exemplary Volunteer of the Year for 2016-17 at a volunteer appreciation luncheon.

The Ogunquit resident has been a school volunteer in the district for the past four years. She volunteers in various kindergarten classrooms and maintains the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports store.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Summer operating hours begin at public library

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library has changed its operating hours for the summer.

The library at 3209 Carrabassett Drive is now open through Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more details, call 237-3535.

AUGUSTA

Maine cancer registry gets nod for data on prevention

• The National Program of Cancer Registries has recognized the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s State Cancer Registry as a Registry of Excellence based on the quality of its data on cancer prevention and control activities at local, regional and national levels.

The Maine state cancer registry also achieved gold status from the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries.

• The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has named winners of its eighth annual Lyme Disease Awareness Month poster contest.

Lylah Shanz, a Stratton School first-grader; Allison Hanscom, a Miles Lane School third-grader; Jayvin Saint Louis, a Spruce Mountain Elementary School student; and Emily Seavey, a Lyman Middle School sixth-grader, each won first place in their grade level by illustrating and presenting one preventive method. The theme was “Be Tick Smart.”

Honorable mentions also went to Kenzi Jo Richards of Spruce Mountain Elementary School and seventh-grader Noah Koenig of Stratton School.

View all of the submissions at www.maine.gov/lyme.

Panel seeks nominations for state’s top employers

The state Workforce Board’s Older Worker Committee is accepting nominations for the 2017 Silver Collar Employer Award, honoring the state’s best employers for workers age 50 and older in Maine.

The award recognizes employers whose policies and practices match the needs of mature employees, capturing their skills and experience, strong work ethic, flexibility and enthusiasm.

For more details, visit www.maine.gov/swb/committees/older_workers/index.shtml, or contact the board at [email protected] or 207-621-5091. Submission deadline is July 28.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Chamber of Commerce praises community leaders

• The Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce recently honored several community leaders at its annual membership awards banquet, attended by business owners and politicians.

Award recipients include: Volunteers of the Year, Pat Brown and Helene Whittaker; Employer of the Year, Hid’n Pines Family Campground; Business of the Year, Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution; Excellence in Municipal Leadership, Old Orchard Beach Town Manager Larry Mead; Tourism Leadership and Growth, Dickinson’s Candy Factory; and Hall of Fame Award, V. Louise Reid.

Sign-ups open for library’s ‘Build a Better World’

Libby Library is accepting registrations for its summer reading program, “Build a Better World,” which runs from June 27 to Aug. 18 at the library, 27 Staples St.

The program will feature fun and educational activities in engineering, conservation and community service. Sessions will meet Tuesday through Friday, with a noon lunch.

For more details, call the library at 934-4351.

• The Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce seeks volunteers for its front desk at the Welcome Center Lobby.

The position includes fielding questions, offering suggestions and providing directions to visitors.

Daily shifts are from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week.

For more details, call Megan at 934-2500.

AUBURN

Quality of state’s lakes the focus of workshop

Registrations are being accepted for “Engaging Citizen Scientists to Evaluate the Potential for Water Quality Decline in Maine Lakes: A Social Science-Physical Science Collaboration for Lake Stewardship,” set for 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. June 30 at the Maine Volunteer Lake Monitoring Program, 24 Maple Hill Road.

Offered through a collaboration of the University of Maine, the University of Southern Maine, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Maine Volunteer Lake Monitoring Program, the workshop will include free refreshments and lunch.

To register, contact [email protected] or 783-7733.

WEST KENNEBUNK

Veterinary clinic raising money for granite pavers

The Animal Welfare Society is raising money to install limited-edition granite pavers at the entryway to the expanded Community Veterinary Clinic and Adoption Center.

The granite pavers are $100 each and come with an engraving option to honor a beloved pet or loved one.

For details, go to animalwelfaresociety.org/support-us/tribute-pavers/ or call Kerrie Leclair at 985-3244, ext. 123.

SKOWHEGAN

Lake George Regional Park receives $25,000 donation

Skowhegan Savings Charitable Foundation has donated $25,000 to Lake George Regional Park in celebration of the park’s 25th anniversary.

The 320-acre park bridges Skowhegan and Canaan and hosts an average of 26,000 visitors a year.

ALFRED

Youth services program awarded $10,000 grant

York County Community Action Corporation’s Children’s Services program was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation to purchase and provide comprehensive parent training using the Conscious Discipline Parent Curriculum in its Head Start and Early Head Start programs this fall.

The Conscious Discipline curriculum helps parents create safe problem-solving homes.

York County Children’s Services operates 10 Head Start and three Early Head Start sites in York County, providing services to 246 children up to 5 years old, and their families.

For more details, call Community Relations Director Brad Bohon at 408-5625.

