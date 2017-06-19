MONDAY
Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.
WEDNESDAY
Otisfield community lunch, featuring chicken à la king, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, salads, fruit, gingerbread, coffee, tea and punch. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Community Hall, Route 121, Otisfield. Free. Donations are appreciated.
THURSDAY
Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.
FRIDAY
Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.
Mama Mia’s Pasta & Pizza dinner, including meat, veggie and clam sauces on pasta. 5 to 7 p.m. York County Shelter Programs’ Dining Commons, Shaker Hill Road, Alfred. $10, $5 for ages 3 to 11, free for younger children. 324-8811.
Souper supper, featuring homemade soup, salad, breads, desserts and beverages. 5 to 7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free.
SATURDAY
Public bean supper, with three kinds of beans. 5 to 6 p.m. West Falmouth Baptist Church, 18 Mountain Road, Falmouth. $8, $4 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and under. 797-4066.
Baked bean supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m. North Sebago United Methodist Church, 820 Sebago Road, Route 114, North Sebago. 787-2661.
Baked bean and American chop suey supper, featuring hot dogs and coleslaw. 4:30 to 6 p.m., First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport, Ober Hall at 141 North St. $8, $4 for children under age 12. 967-3897.
Baked bean and chop suey supper with pie, 5 p.m. Highland Avenue United Methodist Church, 31 Highland Ave., Gardiner. $7. 582-2303.
Baked bean and casserole supper, with strawberry shortcake. 5 p.m. Belgrade Community Center for All Seasons, 1 Center Drive, Belgrade. $10, $5 for children. 462-3472.
Potluck supper, 5 p.m. North Belgrade Community Center, 508 Smithfield Road, Belgrade. Free. 465-7874.
Baked bean supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m. New Sharon United Methodist Church, 18 Starks Road, New Sharon. $8, $3.50 for ages 12 and younger. 696-8381.