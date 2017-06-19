HIGH SCHOOL

Deering High School Class of 1967 50th reunion. 5 to 10 p.m. July 29. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Portland. Also a tailgate behind Deering High School, including a tour, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 30. Contact Mark Aranson at 838-3169 or [email protected]

Lewiston High School Class of 1977 40th reunion. Featuring a mixer Sept. 8, dinner and dancing Sept. 9, and a farewell brunch Sept. 10. Fill out a profile for more details at http://classreport.org/usa/me/lewiston/lhs/1977. Contact Susan Fales Daniels at 703-587-4154 or [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1965 birthday celebration for classmates in their 70s. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Portland. Featuring a luncheon buffet. $30. Contact Cathy (Banks) Harrington at 887-9791 or [email protected] Register by July 20.

South Portland High School Class of 1977 40th reunion. 7 p.m. to midnight. July 29. Easy Day on Broadway. Donations are appreciated. Contact [email protected] or [email protected]

South Portland High School all-class reunion. 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Maine Military Museum, 50 Peary Terrace, South Portland. $10 includes pizza and snacks. Call Lee Humiston at 650-8651.

FAMILY

Knox County Kallochs 150th annual celebration. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Rockland Elks Hall, 210 Rankin St., Rockland. For information, costs or a registration form, contact Paul Wilson at 949-2972 or [email protected]

