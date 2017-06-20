NEW YORK — Cameron Maybin hit a tiebreaking home run off struggling reliever Tyler Clippard to spark a three-run seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat New York 8-3 Tuesday night to extend the Yankees’ losing streak to seven games – their longest in a single season since April 2007.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 24th home run and Gary Sanchez his 12th as New York climbed back from a 3-0 deficit.

The Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, celebrates with Matt Holliday after hitting his major league-leading 24th home run in the fifth inning Tuesday night, but the Angels went on to an 8-3 victory.

But then Cameron drove the second pitch from Clippard (1-4) into the left-field seats, Kole Calhoun doubled to the right-center gap, Albert Pujols flied out to the center-field warning track and Yunel Escobar hit an RBI triple just over the glove of a leaping Brett Gardner at the left-field wall.

ORIOLES 6, INDIANS 5: Manny Machado went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help host Baltimore end the Indians’ six-game winning streak.

After the Orioles rallied from a 5-2 deficit to pull even, Machado doubled off Bryan Shaw (1-2) in the seventh inning and scored on a double by Adam Jones.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 12, MARLINS 3: Bryce Harper started the scoring with a two-run single that ran his hitting streak to 13 games, and Gio Gonzalez pitched seven innings to help Washington win at Miami.

Daniel Murphy had two RBI and hit his 12th homer for the Nationals. Teammate Stephen Drew had three hits and three RBI, and Ryan Zimmerman drove in three runs with a double and a single.

CUBS 4, PADRES 0: Anthony Rizzo hit another leadoff home run to help Mike Montgomery get his first win of the season in Chicago’s win at home.

Rizzo’s homer came on the second pitch from Jhoulys Chacin (6-6) and was the third leading off in seven games since Rizzo was moved to the top of the order by Manager Joe Maddon. In those seven games, he is 6 for 6 with a walk to open the first inning.

GIANTS 6, BRAVES 3: Austin Slater hit a three-run homer after the Braves botched a potential double-play grounder, sparking San Francisco to a victory at Atlanta that snapped a seven-game losing streak.

CARDINALS 8, PHILLIES 1: Yadier Molina and Tommy Pham both homered in a seven-run 11th inning to help St. Louis win at Philadelphia.

PIRATES 7, BREWERS 3: Chad Kuhl got his first victory since April, Andrew McCutchen homered for the fifth time in seven games and Pittsburgh won at Milwaukee.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 6, REDS 5: Corey Dickerson went deep, Alex Cobb threw seven solid innings and Tampa Bay won at home.

