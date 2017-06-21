The Coast Guard continued searching Wednesday evening for a man who they believe fell out of his kayak off the Maine coast near Milbridge.

Coast Guard officials said they picked up a mayday call about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday and said believe the man fell out of his kayak near Bois Bubert Island, which is off the coast of Milbridge and Steuben and near the Petit Manan National Wildlife Refuge.

Boats were dispatched from Jonesport and Southwest Harbor to look for the man and a helicopter was launched from Air Station Cape Cod.

A Coast Guard spokeswoman said the search was unsuccessful as of 7:30 p.m., but it would continue until nightfall and possibly beyond.

The search area encompassed 275 square miles.

