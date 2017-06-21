Police said a man who “has been experimenting with explosives in recent months” died Wednesday night in an explosion in the basement of his home in Lincoln.

The explosion took place around 7 p.m. and was confined to the basement of the house on Stanhope Drive, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The man’s name was not released Wednesday night.

McCausland said other family members in the house at the time of the explosion were not injured and there was little damage outside the basement.

Family members and neighbors recently told investigators about the man working with explosives, but investigators haven’t yet determined why he had the explosives in his basement, McCausland said.

“There’s no indication of anything foul” beyond the explosion, he said.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshall’s office planned to get into the basement Wednesday night, McCausland said, and should be able to provide more information about the incident Thursday.

