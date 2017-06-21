News
increase font size
Maine picture diary: the longest day of the year
Our photo staff will be working from 4:58 a.m. (if not earlier) to 8:26 p.m. (if not later) to kick off the start of summer.
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.