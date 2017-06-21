A 14-year-old from New Hampshire is in police custody after they allegedly stole vehicles in Franklin County, crashing one of them, authorities said.

The teenager, whom police would not identify, was charged with several felony and misdemeanor charges on Tuesday by the Farmington Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after being arrested by the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, according to Farmington Detective Marc Bowering.

The teenager is also suspected of stealing vehicles in New Hampshire and Vermont after sending police on the chase multiple times Monday.

The Farmington sheriff’s department discovered three separate burglaries while searching for the suspect, which they believe the teenager was involved in as well. The sheriff did not immediately return a message seeking more information.

Early Monday morning, campus police at the University of Maine at Farmington reported a speeding driver who reportedly wouldn’t stop. The car, which was determined to be stolen from New Hampshire, was later found in a ditch on New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. It had some front-end damage, Bowering said.

Later, a wrecker reported a car in a ditch on Fairbanks Road. Police discovered this car was stolen near the area where the first was abandoned. That car was totaled, Bowering said.

The sheriff’s department tried to track the suspect with a K-9 police dog unit, but were unsuccessful.

A few hours later, another abandoned vehicle was reported on Temple Road. Police tracked it back to a residence on Barlen Street and found the owner had reported it stolen. There was no visible damage to this car, Bowering said.

Farmington Police charged the teenager with aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony; three counts of unauthorized use of property, Class D misdemeanors; operating without a license, a misdemeanor; two counts of failure to stop for a police officer, misdemeanors; and two counts of driving to endanger, also misdemeanors.

Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

