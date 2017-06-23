After reading several of your columns on how Russia tried to interfere in our election and how upset our elected officials are, I wonder: Why? After all, don’t we try to do the same all over the world? Aren’t we the ones that topple governments, impose sanctions and destroy anyone who we don’t get along with? Hell, we are the biggest bullies on the block.

The other countries must think we are out of our minds, and the only thing our elected officials do is fight over the best fake news story of the month. The hell with sitting down and getting some actual work done.

Also, when protesters show up dressed in all black with masks on, only one thing comes to mind: Why are they dressing up as Islamic State fighters? Just saying.

William Brady

Scarborough

