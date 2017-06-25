It was a little bewildering to read columnist Alan Caron’s words in the June 4 Maine Sunday Telegram.

Caron, in advocating for the continued congressional entrenchment of multimillionaire Sen. Angus King, writes that one of the major political difficulties Americans face is the fact that “the richest people in America are about to get another handout from Uncle Sam, while our bridges, schools, veterans, retirees and environment get shortchanged.”

Is it possible that Caron doesn’t know that Sen. King, whose net worth is reportedly over $12 million, is among the richest Americans?

Is it possible he doesn’t know that King enjoys lucrative corporate sponsorship from numerous war-profiteering corporations, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics, owners of Bath Iron Works? Is it possible he doesn’t know that these corporations don’t invest in congressional advocates who don’t advocate for them?

Is it possible he doesn’t understand that King is a faithful cog in the handout/shortchanging machine?

Readers may be interested in the website opensecrets.org. The site offers information on the corporate sponsorship of U.S. members of Congress, including all four of Maine’s multimillionaire members of Congress – King, Sen. Susan Collins, Rep. Chellie Pingree and Rep. Bruce Poliquin.

Happy reading to all.

