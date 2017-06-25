An investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office into the cause of the fire that destroyed part of the Stenton

Trust Mill complex in Sanford Friday has been delayed for a second day.

Sanford Fire Chief Steve Benotti and firefighter Todd Levesque survey the still smoldering abandoned mill in Sanford. Staff photo by Jill Brady Sanford Fire Chief Steve Benotti and firefighter Todd Levesque keep an eye on hot spots at the Stenton Trust Mill Complex. Staff photo by Jill Brady

State Fire Marshal Joseph Thomas said Sunday afternoon that his office is trying to obtain equipment to take down unsafe parts of the building at the complex before sending investigators inside. He said so far efforts to find the equipment have not succeeded.

“We have been working through the weekend to find heavy equipment to be able to dismantle the building because of the precarious conditions. We don’t want to put anyone in there until” it is safe, said Thomas.

Investigators have also been hampered by hot spots that continue to flare up since the fire ripped through the back building at the 13 River St. complex, which includes two five-story brick and concrete structures and a connecting building. The second building, which faces River Street, received minor damage from the fire.

Firefighters continued to hose down the smoking remains Sunday. Sanford Fire Department officials said that the fire could continue to smolder for days.

Thomas said it would be Monday at the earliest that the investigators could enter the building.

Also investigating the inferno are Sanford Police, the Sanford Fire Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Sanford Police asked on its Facebook page that anyone with information about the fire contact them at 324-3644 ex. 170. The police also asked people not to spread rumors about the incident.

Sanford Fire Chief Steve Benotti, who was out of town when the fire broke out, was on the scene Sunday.

One hundred firefighters from 20 departments helped extinguish the fire. No one was hurt, officials said.

The building is owned by Jonathan Morse of Gateways Properties LLC who left the area about a decade ago and now lives in Reno, Nevada, said town officials. He has not paid taxes on the property, a lynch pin in Sanford’s redevelopment of its old mills.

The buildings had been condemned by the town’s inspection department.

The complex, which attracted vandals and vagrants, had seen several minor fires in the past.

