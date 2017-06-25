The human race has come a long way in a few million years. We have gone from killing our food or it killing us, to agriculture and resource management. We have gone from living in caves to state-of-the-art automated homes. We have progressed from walking to traveling at amazing speeds in ways unheard of 100 years ago.

We have gone from dying from a cut or broken bone to medical breakthroughs that were the stuff of science fiction only 50 years ago.

With all this intelligence and progress one question must still be asked. “Why can’t we learn to live together in peace?” One would have to wonder if the gods we worship may be looking down on their creation with a profound sense of disappointment.

Wayne D. Elliott

West Bath

