MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Summer supper, featuring baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, drinks and homemade gingerbread. 5 p.m. Fairview Grange 342, 826 Village Road, Smithfield. $8, $5 for children under 10. 399-2099.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

Mama Mia’s Pasta & Pizza dinner, featuring meat, vegetable and clam sauces on pasta, with pizza, salad, Italian bread, pies and beverages. 5 to 7 p.m. York County Shelter Programs’ Dining Commons, Shaker Hill Road, Alfred. $10, $5 for ages 3 to 11, free for younger children. 324-8811.

SATURDAY

Roast beef supper, including dessert and a drawing for two free meals. 5 p.m. Hiram Community Center, 14 Historical Ridge (Old VFW, off Main Street, Route 117), Hiram. $10, $4 for children. Handicapped-accessible. 625-8074.

Baked bean and casserole supper, with homemade beans, casseroles, coleslaw, homemade pies and beverages. 5 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. $8, $4 for children under 12.

Baked bean supper, with two kinds of beans, hot dogs, American chop suey, coleslaw, homemade brown bread and biscuits and pies. 4 to 6 p.m. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. $8, $4 for children.

Roast pork supper, including mashed potatoes, vegetables, baked beans, gravy, dinner rolls, applesauce, punch, coffee, tea and pies. 4:30 p.m. Freedom Congregational Church, 45 Pleasant St., Freedom. $8, $3 for children 5 to 12, free for younger children. 437-9263.

Baked bean and casserole supper, with salads and pies. 5:30 p.m. Smithfield Baptist Church, 25 Lakeview Drive, Smithfield. $6, $3 for children.

