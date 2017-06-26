I’m writing to express my support for Planned Parenthood, and to ask others in this community to stand up for this important health care provider.

My mom had me when she was 16, and when I became sexually active, I knew I didn’t want that to happen to me. I went to a family planning center – I was also 16 – and the providers were kind, thorough and affordable.

When I moved to Portland at 20, I started going to Planned Parenthood, and I’ve been a patient ever since. Now I’m 27; they have helped me with checkups, birth control, cancer screenings and more. I recently had an issue with my breast. I was worried that it might be cancer, but thankfully, it turned out to be nothing, and Planned Parenthood helped me through that. They listen. They’re compassionate.

Portland needs the services this organization provides. I hope Mainers will urge Sen. Susan Collins to continue to protect Planned Parenthood from those who want to block its funding.

Tiffany Crockett

Portland

