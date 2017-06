This is the dashcam video of the trooper racing to stop a wrong-way driver in 2012.

Maine State Police Trooper Douglas Cropper stopped a wrong-way driver on Interstate 295 by deliberately crashing into him on June 29, 2017.

Cropper and the wrong-way driver emerged unscathed from the crash in Portland, which was captured on the trooper’s dashboard cam.

