CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls aren’t ready to say whether veteran point guard Rajon Rondo will be back for a second season.

John Paxson, the vice president of basketball operations, said it’s “still to be determined.” The Bulls can pay Rondo $13.4 million or buy him out for $3 million by Friday’s deadline.

Paxson also said a buyout on Dwyane Wade after he exercised his $23.8 million option “has not been broached.” Paxson said the Bulls, at least for now, assume Wade will play for Chicago.

THUNDER: Russell Westbrook earned kudos from Michael Jordan and Taylor Swift after being honored with his first league MVP trophy.

A letter signed by Jordan and posted in an Instagram story on his Nike brand’s account reads: “Congrats Russell, I got my first MVP award before my first ring, too … keep going!” Westbrook is endorsed by the Jordan Brand.

The Oklahoma City Thunder also shared a video tribute to Westbrook from Swift. The singer joked that she was the one who taught Westbrook basketball and that Westbrook gave her the idea for her hit song “Shake It Off.” She later acknowledged they had never met.

KNICKS: Carmelo Anthony’s insistence on remaining in New York despite the team president Phil Jackson’s belief he should finish his career elsewhere is rooted in Anthony’s desire to remain close to his 10-year-old son, Kiyan.

That’s what his estranged wife, La La Anthony, said on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Asked if they were divorcing, La La Anthony, who has known her husband since he was 19 and been married for seven years, said, “Not right now,” and added of Carmelo, “We’re the best of friends.”

She said she will continue to live in New York.

There has been speculation that Anthony, 33 and a 10-time All-Star, would be a top target of the Cavaliers if the Knicks decide to buy out his contract, which has a no-trade clause.

