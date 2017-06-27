WASHINGTON — President Trump’s call to slash the corporate income tax rate to 15 percent has faced resistance during private tax meetings, according to a senior White House official.

While Trump has been clear that he thinks cutting the rate, which is currently 35 percent, is essential for job creation, others have said that it’s impossible to cut it as much as he wants without adding to the federal deficit, said the official, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The official didn’t specify who had raised the objections, but said administration officials have met with over 200 members of Congress as part of the effort to craft the tax bill.

Offering a first glimpse into closed-door sessions on tax policy between Trump’s top economic advisers and congressional leaders, the White House official said the sides have yet to agree on whether tax legislation should be “deficit-neutral.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan have both called for such neutrality — meaning that any tax cuts would be offset either by higher revenue from other sources or by spending cuts — though some of Trump’s advisers have questioned the need for it.

Trump has promised the largest tax cut in history, including the 15 percent corporate tax rate, which would be also be extended to partnerships, limited liability companies and other so-called “pass-through” entities. House Republican leaders, including Ryan, have proposed a 20 percent corporate tax rate and a 25 percent rate for pass-throughs.

