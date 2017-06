Rafael Devers homered twice and drove in three runs to lead the Portland Sea Dogs to a 5-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in an Eastern League game Wednesday night at Hadlock Field.

Devers homered in the first and fifth innings, and drove in another run with a single in the third. He has a team-leading 16 home runs.

Kevin McAvoy earned the win for Portland, allowing one run on three hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked one.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.