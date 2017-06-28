WASHINGTON – Count Gov. Paul LePage among those opposing the Senate health care bill.

LePage was asked if he, like Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, backs the legislation and he said no, complaining that the bill doesn’t go far enough to fix current law.

LePage, who was at the White House Wednesday for a so-called roundtable on energy, said he met with Collins Wednesday morning.

Speaking to media outside the White House after meeting with President Trump to discuss Maine's energy challenges. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/6Thv5r0J5Y — Paul R. LePage (@Governor_LePage) June 28, 2017

Collins is one of nearly 10 Republicans who have expressed opposition to the bill. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed a vote this week because he lacked the votes.

Several Republicans governors – among them Ohio’s John Kasich and Nevada’s Brian Sandoval – oppose the bill, fearing the cost to states if Medicaid expansion is phased out.

