Three Portland Sea Dogs were named to the Eastern League All-Star Game July 12 in Manchester, N.H., the league announced Wednesday.

Third baseman Rafael Devers, outfielder Danny Mars and pitcher Teddy Stankiewicz will be in uniform for the East team.

Devers, the Red Sox No. 1 prospect, is batting .291 with a team-leading 14 home runs. Devers, only 20, has been named an all-star in every one of his professional seasons, starting with the Gulf Coast League in 2014.

Mars leads the Sea Dogs in hitting with a .311 average. Like Devers, this is Mars’ first season at the Double-A level.

Stankiewicz, in his second season with the Sea Dog, is 2-3 with a 4.42 ERA in 13 starts. He has struck out 55, while walking 18.

Several other Sea Dogs might have been considered for the game, but they have already been promoted, including starter Jalen Beeks and relievers Austin Maddox, Jamie Callahan and Ty Buttrey to Triple-A Pawtucket, and utility player Tzu-Wei Lin, who is currently with the Boston Red Sox.

