Republican Sen. Susan Collins says the president has nominated federal prosecutor Halsey Frank to serve as the next U.S. attorney for Maine.

Frank currently serves as an assistant U.S. attorney and is a career prosecutor who’s worked for the Department of Justice in both Maine and Washington, D.C.

Collins called him “very well qualified to assume this crucial position.”

She said she’ll work with Senate colleagues to swiftly confirm the nomination.

If confirmed, he’d fill the vacancy left by departure of former U.S. Attorney Thomas Delahanty II, one of the U.S. attorneys fired by President Trump.

Collins is advising the Trump administration as it evaluates candidates for federal positions in Maine. She’s created an eight-member panel to vet candidates.

