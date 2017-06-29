I don’t know what the entire summer will be like, but when we look back at it around Labor Day, we likely will think of it as a typical summer: One without extended heat or drought, but still with lots of beach days. I contrast this image with last summer when it was very dry and hotter than average.

By this time in 2016 we were already in the midst of a drought. But this year, adequate precipitation and cooler air has allowed us to enjoy a great growing season. Just look at the lawns around you and you’ll know we have had adequate rainfall.

As we head into the holiday weekend, a fast-moving atmosphere will keep temperatures ranging from warm to what some consider hot, along with high humidity for several days. This will be followed by still warm, but less humid weather by July 3rd and 4th.

Jet Stream Still Active

The reason for the variable weather starts with a fast flow which will bring a warm front this evening. Before that happens, clouds will remain in the area. There is a chance of showers, but mostly over the mountains. This evening those showers could make it to the coastline. Today temperatures will be warmest over southern interior Maine and coolest along the midcoast. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s in greater Portland.

We are in a warm sector on Friday, Saturday and much of Sunday with highs somewhere in the 80s. Downeast will be cooler with the southerly flow off the water. This will also be a period of warm nights, somewhat uncomfortable for sleeping.

What About Rain?

There might be afternoon showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Not all of us will get them, but there will be some downpours if you do. Sunday brings the best chance of showers and a lot of clouds, especially the first half of the day. A cold front will pass during the day and put an end to this stretch of humidity.

Ideal Independence Day Weather

Monday will still be warm, but less humid. The cooling trend really takes over by the middle of next week with highs back in the 70s to lower 80s. This means our weather for the 4th of July is looking tremendous with plenty of sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures. I expect no problems for fireworks Monday or Tuesday. There could be a few issues Friday or Saturday evening if your town is celebrating then.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

