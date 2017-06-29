WASHINGTON — President Trump nominated Indiana’s health commissioner to serve as the next U.S. surgeon general on Thursday, selecting an anesthesiologist who promoted needle-exchange programs while serving under Vice President Mike Pence.

The White House said Trump nominated Dr. Jerome Adams to serve as the nation’s chief doctor. Adams was appointed by Pence, then Indiana’s governor, to serve as the state’s health commissioner in 2014 and was reappointed earlier this year by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

In Indiana, Adams has been a prominent backer of allowing counties to start needle-exchange programs aimed at stemming the spread of diseases among intravenous drug users as the state struggles with opioid abuse.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.