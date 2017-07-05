Now that Gordon Hayward has signed with the Celtics, expect to see an enormous ripple go through the lineup.
ALREADY ON BOARD
Jayson Tatum: The rookie’s 21-point summer league debut was just a glimpse at what management considers an extraordinary offensive talent. Jaylen Brown’s rookie path should be repeated here.
Ante Zizic: Should immediately help on the glass, but his offense is rudimentary even by summer league levels. Really needs G-League exposure.
Semi Ojeleye: Sound player at both ends. Mature. Probably is more NBA-ready than Zizic.
GONE OR POSSIBLY ON THE WAY
Kelly Olynyk: The Celtics renounced their restricted free agent to eliminate a $7.7 million cap and help Hayward fit. Olynyk is now free to sign elsewhere.
Jonas Jerebko: He can do better than a minimum contract, which is probably all that’s available here.
Avery Bradley: Heading into last year of low-cost deal and thus infinitely tradeable. He’s the leading candidate to be part of a Boston space-clearing deal.
Jae Crowder: He’s in demand across the league, and with Hayward, Tatum and Brown, it’s a terribly redundant swing-forward situation. Could be part of a trade for the kind of player the Celtics still badly need – a rebounding big man.
Gerald Green: Another one who probably would have to come back at the minimum, and he would indeed like to return.
James Young: Time for a change of scenery.