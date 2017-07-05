Now that Gordon Hayward has signed with the Celtics, expect to see an enormous ripple go through the lineup.

ALREADY ON BOARD

Jayson Tatum: The rookie’s 21-point summer league debut was just a glimpse at what management considers an extraordinary offensive talent. Jaylen Brown’s rookie path should be repeated here.

Ante Zizic: Should immediately help on the glass, but his offense is rudimentary even by summer league levels. Really needs G-League exposure.

Semi Ojeleye: Sound player at both ends. Mature. Probably is more NBA-ready than Zizic.

GONE OR POSSIBLY ON THE WAY

Kelly Olynyk: The Celtics renounced their restricted free agent to eliminate a $7.7 million cap and help Hayward fit. Olynyk is now free to sign elsewhere.

Jonas Jerebko: He can do better than a minimum contract, which is probably all that’s available here.

Avery Bradley: Heading into last year of low-cost deal and thus infinitely tradeable. He’s the leading candidate to be part of a Boston space-clearing deal.

Jae Crowder: He’s in demand across the league, and with Hayward, Tatum and Brown, it’s a terribly redundant swing-forward situation. Could be part of a trade for the kind of player the Celtics still badly need – a rebounding big man.

Gerald Green: Another one who probably would have to come back at the minimum, and he would indeed like to return.

James Young: Time for a change of scenery.

