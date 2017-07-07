Brunswick police shut down a major road Thursday so that officers could safely escort a mother duck and her ducklings across it.
The duck walk occurred on Mill Street, which runs beside the Androscoggin River and connects with a congested four-way intersection at Pleasant Street.
Brunswick police, in a post on their Facebook page, said one of the ducklings fell into a storm drain but was rescued.
“With the assistance of the Patrol Division, criminal investigators, school resource officer, parking officers and the animal control officer we were able to shut down traffic, rescue the duckling, and make sure the entire family made it safely to the river’s edge,” police said on Facebook. “We apologize for having to temporarily close the roads, but people seemed much more forgiving for the delay when they watched the family of ducks make it safely across.”
