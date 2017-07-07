Brunswick police shut down a major road Thursday so that officers could safely escort a mother duck and her ducklings across it.

The duck walk occurred on Mill Street, which runs beside the Androscoggin River and connects with a congested four-way intersection at Pleasant Street.

An officer assists with Thursday's duck walk in Brunswick, as drivers stop. Photo courtesy Brunswick Police Department Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Brunswick police, in a post on their Facebook page, said one of the ducklings fell into a storm drain but was rescued.

“With the assistance of the Patrol Division, criminal investigators, school resource officer, parking officers and the animal control officer we were able to shut down traffic, rescue the duckling, and make sure the entire family made it safely to the river’s edge,” police said on Facebook. “We apologize for having to temporarily close the roads, but people seemed much more forgiving for the delay when they watched the family of ducks make it safely across.”

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.