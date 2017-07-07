It was milder last night with clouds and a flow of air from the south. This morning we are watching an area of rain over southern New England but it appears most of the rainfall will stay south of Maine. There is a flood watch posted across parts of southeastern New England but that type of rainfall won’t make it here.

The rain is caused by a warm front, the demarcation between the comfortable air from 24 hours ago and the more humid air currently in place just to our south. This boundary is the focal point for the rainfall and because of the tropical nature of the air to the south the showers could be heavy. We need rain in southern Maine but the pattern right now isn’t allowing the moisture to move far enough north.

This afternoon brings a chance of showers – mostly over inland areas and mountains – which will continue into the evening. Sunshine will be limited by clouds and it will feel rather cool along the coastline.

A cold front, the leading edge of drier air, moves east Saturday. This may kick off a round of showers and storms in the afternoon or evening and some could be strong. Ahead of the front it will be quite humid but once the front leaves the region the air will dry out.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures. It will be a great beach day with light winds and temperatures near 80, even at the beaches.

Monday is dry and then more frontal weather with scattered showers arrives Tuesday. The upper level configuration of the jet stream will likely keep the extreme heat away from Maine not only next week but for much of the month. This doesn’t mean no warmth, but it is increasingly likely we aren’t going to see any major heat spells for a while.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

____

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.