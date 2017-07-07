Regarding Ronald G. Thurston’s lament in a letter to the editor, “Blame Democrats, Sen. King for ‘health care disaster’ ” (June 28):

The headline should have, instead, read, “Once again, thank the liberals” for insisting on progress by preserving the flawed but humane Affordable Care Act.

While cloaking their opposition in confusing and damning rhetoric for eight years, the Republican Party has avoided exposure of their objection to the ACA for what the ACA is: a just distribution of wealth to the health care of our neighbors who can afford it least. It’s why we are called “progressives.”

Art DiMauro

Scarborough

