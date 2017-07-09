Seems like everyone’s turbocharging these days. Even Ferrari, who hasn’t used a turbo on its midengine cars since the late ’80s, has decided to turbocharge its 488 GTB supercar. Why is it a big deal in the rarefied supercar world?

Well, the 458 Italia, which preceded the 488 GTB, was universally loved for its raucous, screaming V-8 engine and lightning-fast response to stabs of the gas. These are two things normally lost when using turbos.

“The noise of the engine can be heard for miles, giving pedestrians enough time to get their smartphones ready to record.”

To find out if the latest midengine supercar from the folks in Italy had lost any charm, we took one for a spin, and our heart rates still haven’t dropped.

As soon as you slide into the carbon fiber seats, it becomes clear the 488 GTB has more in common with a race car than a road car. The steering wheel wouldn’t seem out of place in a Formula One car, with all of the buttons needed to operate the car within reach of your hands without moving from the nine and three o’clock positions.

There is even an F1-style LED light bar on the top edge of the wheel that tells you when to shift.

The engine can output a colossal 661 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque, which is good for a 0-60 time of 3 seconds dead. There is so much torque, in fact, that Ferrari doesn’t let you have it all until you are in top gear.

In an effort to increase drivability and reduce needless wheel spin, a system called variable torque management limits the engine’s torque until the seventh gear is engaged.

Acceleration is nothing short of violent. The low-end thrust provided by the titanium-aluminum turbochargers forces your head into the headrest, thrusting the horizon toward you as if you were Han Solo in the Millennium Falcon.

The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission shifts so rapidly that it feels like getting kicked in the back by a mule. However, don’t be fooled into thinking that the 488 is unwieldy at conventional speeds. In fully automatic mode the transmission is incredibly smooth and the shifts are not really noticeable.

How does this all feel? Every journey taken in the car (base price: $245,400; as tested, $351,283) is theatrical.

The noise of the engine can be heard for miles, giving pedestrians enough time to get their smartphones ready to record. The aerodynamically optimized body lines are stunning from any angle, drawing comment from even those who couldn’t care less about cars.

So, has turbocharging the 488 GTB ruined the flagship midengine Ferrari?

Not at all. Thanks to borrowing expertise from the Formula One and GT racing branches of the company, Ferrari has managed to practically eliminate the issue of turbo lag associated with turbocharging engines.

Plus, the low-down torque provided by the space-age turbos is unrivaled by free-breathing motors, and thrusts the 488 GTB into a whole new level of automotive performance. It has the looks, the pedigree and the performance.

