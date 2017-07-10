U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has called on the president’s eldest son, son-in-law and former campaign chair to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about their meeting with a Russian lawyer with close ties to the Kremlin during the presidential campaign.

Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort met with Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower in June after the Russian promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton, the New York Times reported over the weekend. Trump Jr. confirmed the story in a statement Sunday, saying the lawyer’s “claims of potentially helpful information were a pretext for the meeting.”

“I certainly believe that our Intelligence Committee needs to interview him and others who attended the meeting, ” Collins, told reporters in Washington Monday afternoon, according to Bloomberg. She is the first Republican senator to make such a call.

Trump, Jr. said via Twitter later Monday afternoon that he was “Happy to work with the committee to pass on what I know.”

The 15-member Senate Intelligence Committee, on which Collins is a member, is in the midst of an investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, including ties and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials and operatives. Maine’s other U.S. senator, independent Angus King, also serves on the committee.

Collins also said she suspected the Department of Justice’s special counsel, former FBI director Robert Mueller, would also wish to interview Trump Jr. and the other attendees. “To me it shows the need for both investigations to continue,” she said.

Collins and King did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

Reuters reported Monday afternoon that aides to the leaders of the Senate and House intelligence committees had not responded to inquiries as to whether the younger Trump would be called on to testify.

Trump’s son has changed his story about the meeting several times. In March he told the New York Times he had never met with any Russians “in any way, shape, or form” while working in a campaign capacity. On Saturday he acknowledged the meeting and the presence of Kushner and Manafort, but said it was about Russian adoption policies. Only on Sunday, after the Times reported he had been offered damaging materials about Clinton, did he disclose that aspect of the meeting.

Vice President Mike Pence and White House spokespeople Kellyanne Conway, Hope Hicks and Sean Spicer have all previously claimed there were no contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russians – assertions now contradicted by Trump Jr.’s own statements.

Collins and King have both for months experessed confidence in the Senate Intelligence Commmittee’s ability to conduct a thorough and non-partisan probe, despite early rough patches, including Republican chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina’s participation in a White House campaign to cast doubt on media accounts of Russia ties.

