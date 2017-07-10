Former Anson Tax Collector Claudia Viles began serving a five-year prison sentence Monday after appeals to the state’s highest court failed in the landmark embezzlement case.

Viles was convicted in June 2016 of stealing more than $500,000 from the town over a period of many years, a historic conviction that the prosecutor said puts the 66-year-old “in a league of her own” among municipal theft cases in Maine.

To the end, her lawyer, Walter McKee of Augusta, said Monday, Viles stoically maintains her innocence.

Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen sentenced Viles to eight years in prison, of which she will serve five years and then three years of probation for the Class B felony theft charge; and nine months, to run concurrently, for 12 other charges related to tax fraud and tampering with public documents. She also was ordered to pay $566,257 in restitution to the town of Anson.

This story will be updated

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.