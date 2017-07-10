A 41-year-old Raymond woman was in critical condition Monday night at a Lewiston hospital after nearly drowning while swimming at Middle Range Pond in Poland.

Sgt. Rielly Bryant of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said his department would not release her name until all her relatives had been notified.

“She’s alive and in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center,” Bryant said. He was not sure if the woman and her immediate family had rented or owned the camp where the incident occurred.

Poland Fire Chief Mark Bosse said a Poland rescue crew responded Monday afternoon to the report of a woman in distress off the shore of Middle Range Pond, one of a three-pond chain that includes Upper Range Pond, and Lower Range Pond. Range Pond State Park is located on Lower Range Pond.

Bosse said the woman had been swimming in front of a privately owned camp in an area known as Black Cove when she went under the surface of the pond. By the time the Poland ambulance crew arrived, people on shore had moved her onto a float and had started to administer CPR.

“When we got there, she wasn’t breathing,” Bosse said. He said that when crews placed the woman in the ambulance, she had a pulse.

The woman was transported by ambulance to CMMC, Bosse said.

