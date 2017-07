Use arrows in upper left corner to swivel 360 degrees.

BRUNSWICK — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are making their only New England appearance this season at an air show in Brunswick.

The Blue Angels will take part in an air show Aug. 26-27 in Brunswick. They will be joined by the U.S. Air Force F-16 demonstration team, the U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute “ParaCommandos” Jump Team, and the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, among others.

Tickets are available at www.GreatStateofMaineAirShow.us

