A Portland man found to be a citizen of the Dominican Republic and in the U.S. illegally has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for distributing cocaine and crack.

Carlos Manuel Perez-Crisostomo, 40, of Portland was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge George Z. Singal to 121 months in prison and four years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute cocaine and crack.

Perez-Crisostomo pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 21.

Court records indicate that Perez-Crisostomo distributed cocaine and crack from an apartment in Portland between January and early March 2016, when federal and state officials raided his apartment and seized about 468 grams of cocaine and 174 grams of crack.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland said that Perez-Crisostomo faced a longer sentence because he falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen when he entered his guilty plea under the alias “Nelson Calderon.” An investigation following his guilty plea found that he was a citizen of the Dominican Republic and was unlawfully in the U.S. when he committed the crime.

