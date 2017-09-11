The city of Bath and the Washington County Council of Governments will receive the 2017 BikeMaine Grants from the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

Bath will receive $2,705 and WCCOG will receive $4,000 to fund bicycle-related improvements, according to a release from the coalition.

Bath will use the funding to construct a “pump” track in a vacant lot between Bath Middle School and the Bath Skate Park. A pump track is a small, looping course of banked turns and other features designed to be ridden without pedaling. Instead, riders gain momentum by “pumping” with up and down movements on the bicycle. The track will be equipped with 30 high-quality bicycles and helmets, as well as tools and supplies for maintenance.

WCCOG will use the funding to place public bicycle repair tool kits at automobile service stations along the Bold Coast Scenic Bikeway, a new, 300-mile, bicycle route that winds through 30 communities from the Schoodic Peninsula to Eastport, and connects via the East Coast Greenway and US Bicycle Route 1 to Calais and the Canadian Maritimes.

