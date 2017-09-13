I own a cottage in Old Orchard Beach. It is small and not on the beach.
I just got hit with a big property tax increase. I can see why the town falls short on tax revenues every year. If you give the Maine homestead exemption to people because they live there all year, shaving $20,000 off the value of their homes for tax purposes, no wonder the state of Maine has a problem.
All Maine does is milk the outsiders who help fund the state. I am giving it one more year, and if I get hit again, I am selling my place and will never again buy property in Maine. Taxes are too high.
I thought Massachusetts was bad, but I do get a lot for my money. And we don’t tax outsiders like Maine does.
Laura Picard
Medford, Mass.