Thought for the day: It occurs to me that all the bloviating politicians who think that scientists don’t know stuff from shoe polish about climate change or land, air and water pollution should throw out all their radios, TVs, smartphones, cars, GPS- or radar-guided yachts, and lifesaving medicines.

They can’t work anyway. These gadgets, gizmos and medicines were all conceived of, designed by and created by scientists!

Bill Holly

Kittery Point

