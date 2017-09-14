The Boothbay home Gov. Paul LePage and his wife, Ann, bought three years ago is back on the market.

Coldwell Banker Plourde Real Estate has listed the three-bedroom home at 74 Firth Drive in Muirgen, a private development off Back Narrows Road, for $409,000. The listing doesn’t name the owners, but the 2018 Boothbay tax bill lists Ann LePage as the owner. The couple’s primary residence is the Blaine House in Augusta, the governor’s official residence.

The listing is almost twice what the LePages paid for it in 2014. They bought the colonial for $215,000 from a bank that had been asking $329,900 for the property after taking it from its previous owner in a foreclosure proceeding the year before, records show. At the time they bought it, the average house value in Muirgen was about $700,000.

The town valued the 2,200-square -foot home at $333,400, according to Boothbay tax records, which show it was built in 2002 and it sits on a 2-acre lot.

“Immaculate colonial in quiet subdivision!” says a description on the website of listing agent Donald Plourde. “Very well landscaped and a private deck! Enjoy the common lot with deep water access across the street from this beautiful home.”

Muirgen is a few miles from the center of town. One side of the development abuts the mouth of the Damariscotta River and offers ocean access. The other side, where the LePages bought, does not border the water, but the owners have access and each has a deep-water mooring.

The development is home to a mix of mostly wealthy out-of-state residents and retirees.

When the couple bought the home, Ann LePage said that she and her husband had been looking for coastal property for some time. The Boothbay home was a deal too good to pass up. At the time, the couple also owned a house near Daytona Beach, Florida.

The LePages previously owned a house in Waterville, where they lived for many years before selling the property in 2010 after LePage was elected governor.

