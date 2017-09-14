ROCKLAND — A 43-year-old Rockland man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison for setting fire to a mobile home while a family of three slept inside.

Timothy M. Barbeau was sentenced in Knox County Unified Court on one count of arson.

Barbeau was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but 30 months suspended, and three years of probation. Under the terms of probation, he must undergo substance abuse and psychological evaluations and receive treatment if recommended. He is also barred from possessing any incendiary devices including lighters or matches. He will receive credit for the approximately 10 months he has been held at the Knox County Jail in Rockland, where he has remained since he was arrested Nov. 8 for setting the fire at the mobile home in the Sunset Terrace Mobile Home Park..

Barbeau was initially charged by the state fire marshal’s office with aggravated attempted murder, but the district attorney’s office did not pursue that charge, citing insufficient evidence. That charge carried a potential life sentence.

Barbeau pleaded guilty through an Alford plea, in which he does not admit guilt but agrees the state has enough evidence to convict him. Barbeau will also be required to enroll in the Midcoast Re-entry Program in Belfast.

An affidavit filed by Fire Marshal investigator Mary MacMaster when he was arrested said that Barbeau, under questioning, initially said he had gone to the mobile home to see if he could get marijuana, he found the home already on fire and tried to extinguish the flames.

Barbeau later told MacMaster, however, that he may have blacked out because he had “been on a drunk” for several days.

According to the affidavit, Barbeau entered the home, owned by Walter Caven, two days before the fire, when there was no one else home. Suzanne Gardner, who lived at the mobile home with Caven and her 6-year-old granddaughter, said she told Barbeau not to come to their home again.

A neighbor, Michael Burns, told the investigator he had stepped outside his mobile home on Third Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. Nov. 8 when he saw someone staggering by. Burns said it was so dark he did not notice the man carrying anything at first, but then heard a splashing sound and smelled gasoline. He said Barbeau then lit the fire.

Burns ran over and tackled Barbeau, wrestling with him while at the same time using his sweatshirt to try to put out the flames. He held Barbeau until Rockland police arrived. There was minor damage to the exterior of the home.

Barbeau, who also lived at the mobile home park, is banned from returning there while on probation after he is released.

