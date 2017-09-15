BRUNSWICK — An individual distributing fliers from a group named “The Forest Brothers” equating the LGBT movement to communism was caught Friday after distributing more fliers on Maine Street.

The identity of the individual, who is a Brunswick resident, has not yet been made public by police. Surveillance video captured the person’s license plate, leading investigators to the ID.

The fliers left earlier this week were emblazoned with a logo for “The Forest Brothers,” which was originally a group of Baltic-based resistance fighters who fought against Soviet invasion and occupation. Whether there is a more modern version of the group is unknown.

Currently, the Southern Poverty Law Center – which keeps a database tracking the movement of hate groups across the country – does not recognize the organization. Neither does the Maine ACLU.

Similar fliers had been found at the Burger King on Bath Road earlier this month, and most predominantly on the car of Town Councilor Kathy Wilson.

Wilson discovered the flier on her car on Sept. 11 after a 9/11 memorial service, and immediately went to police with the information. She said she felt the flier was a form of threat, and was likely left on her car due to her rainbow bumper sticker.

“I do take it as a threat, only because of my experience all these years,” she said Tuesday. “I am very,very active in the gay community and everybody knows about it.”

Brunswick police have sent the information on the individual distributing the fliers to the civil rights division of the Maine Attorney General’s Office for review. For now, the individual has been served a “department harassment warning” instructing them to not have contact with Wilson.

The name of the individual is being withheld until it is determined whether or not a crime has been committed.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.