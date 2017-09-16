MUNICH — The beer is flowing again at Munich’s fabled Oktoberfest.

Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap into the first keg Saturday with two blows of his hammer and the cry of “O’zapft is” – “It’s tapped.”

Young men celebrate the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, on Saturday.

About 6 million visitors are expected to come to Munich for the 184th Oktoberfest, which runs through Oct. 3.

The prices for a big mug of beer have gone up again and visitors have to pay about $13 per glass – 25 cents more than last year.

Revelers also face increased security precautions because of possible attacks.

Huge flower pots block the entrances to the fest’s lawn, more video cameras are installed and a new loudspeaker system has been activated to guide visitors off the festival’s grounds if necessary.

“We don’t see any special risk for Oktoberfest, but it’s clear such an internationally known festival would naturally be a possible attack target,” Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said.

Herrmann said there remains a “fundamentally high risk of terror attacks in Germany overall.”

